Match-Fixing : ICC bans Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for 7 years

International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Oman’s Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for seven years for indulging in corrupt practice during the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier, played in the UAE last month.In January, ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) had filed the charges after finding Yousuf guilty on four counts including match-fixing.

In a media release on Monday, ICC said that Yousuf accepted four charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

“This is a very serious offence where a player attempted but failed to get a teammate to engage in corrupt activity in high profile games and this is reflected in the severity of the sentence,” ICC General Manager, Integrity, Alex Marshall said.