MathematicianSwara : Actress Swara Bhasker gets trolled for her ‘15-year-old in 2010’ remark

Actress Swara Bhasker has been once again trolled on the social media after getting her age wrong at an event.On Sunday, Swara, who is quite vocal about her views on social and political issues, attended the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, where they all discussed about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

However, the session did not go smooth as journalist Rubika Liyaqat, moderating the talk show, got involved in a heated argument with Swara.She even accused the actress of not having proper knowledge about the CAA and told her that she”s unnecessary pitting Muslims against the Indian government.

During the debate, the journalist asked Swara why she did not say anything when NPR was first collected in 2010.Responding to the journalist, Swara said: “I was only 15-year-old in 2010.”The goof-up did not go un-noticed by the Netizens who soon began trolling her.

A user commented: “I think Swara Bhaskar is pointing towards her mental age which is decreasing day by day!15 years in 2010!May be 8 or 9 in 2020.”

Another wrote: “Maths Committed Suicide.”