Omar Lulu to team up with Dennis Joseph for his next

Malayalam film director Omar Lulu will join hands with veteran script writer Dennis Joseph for his next film. It is rumoured that a superstar will play the lead role in the film. The makers are in talks with a superstar of the industry about the project. An official confirmation regarding this is not yet made.

Dennis Joseph is the most celebrated script writer in the 1980s and 199s. He was the scriptwriter of many blockbuster film during the 80s and 90s like, ‘Rajavinte Makan’, ‘Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar’, ‘No.20 Madras Mail’ Nirakoottu’ ‘New Delhi’, ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’ and ‘Nair Saab’. He last wrote the script of ‘Geethanjali’ starring Mohanlal.