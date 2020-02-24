Yagna’ performed by Hindu Sena over Trump’s visit

A hindu fringe group organised a ‘yagna’ before talks between Narendra Modi and US President Trump.

The ‘yagna’ was organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“We performed the rituals to seek God’s blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism,” Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said.

However, members of various Left outfits and women’s groups protested a few metres away at the same venue against Trump’s visit, saying it does not augur well for India.