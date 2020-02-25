Actress Priyanka Chopra accomplishes yet another milestone on Instagram : Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra has crossed the 50-Million fan following mark on Instagram. The actress took to Instagram and Twitter to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support.

The ‘Desi girl’ shared a video, which is a compilation of some of her most popular Instagram posts, and captioned: “Thank you for being there for me, with me… we’ve come such a long way and have miles to go by God’s grace… much Love to you all.. #50MillionStrong #blessed.”

Thank you to all 50 Million of you for the love and the constant support. 50 million isn’t just about followers, it’s about impact…at least that’s how I see it. It’s so easy to get stuck in our routine, but I was thinking…what do I want to say? How do I use that impact? pic.twitter.com/OMz7tzsfYH — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2020

However, Priyanka did not just express her gratitude to her fans but also used the opportunity to request them to join her in doing some social work. She shared a video where she can be seen spending time with kids in her role as an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The video is titled “Random acts of kindness with PCJ”.

Urging fans to participate in random acts of kindness, the actress wrote: “Sorry for the delay. I’ve been traveling but my heart is so full. Thank you to all 50 Million of you for the love and the constant support. 50 million isn’t just about followers, it’s about impact…at least that’s how I see it. It’s so easy to get stuck in our routine, but I was thinking…what do I want to say? How do I use that impact? And then I thought we could do this together, and spread kindness any way we can, big or small. So join me in the #KindnessWithPCJ challenge. I have rounded up 50 random acts of kindness that I think could brighten someone’s day. Use the hashtag #KindnessWithPCJ so I can follow along on your RAK’s, and lets show just how powerful #50MillionStrong is. Thank you for being kind to me.”