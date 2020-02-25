CPI national secretary arrested in front of US consulate

CPI national secretary K Narayana and state secretary Chadha Venkat Reddy were arrested for protesting against US President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The police have been deployed heavily at the American Consulate to prevent any incidents.

CPI party cadres raised slogans of protest flocking at the raised barricades by the police. Minor ruffle occurred as the protestors tried to go overboard the barricades. Slogans of Go back ..Trump were heard clearly from the Begumpet American consulate premises.