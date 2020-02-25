Death toll rise in the Delhi riots

Following the violence that engulfed the north eastern parts of Delhi on Monday, at least seven people have lost their lives. The details have been disclosed by Delhi Police officials today.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven.

On the other hand, CM Kejriwal called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials from the violence-hit areas. He tweeted, “I am very worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence.”