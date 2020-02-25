Delhi Violence: Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi comes with new allegation

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi has come forward with new allegation over the Delhi violence. Tushar Gandhi said that the Delhi violence was aimed at defaming the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA.

” This violence is a conspiracy to discredit the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest. We need to know the source of violence and its architects. They are still afraid of Mahatma Gandhi. We cannot shun non-violence, but the perpetrators of violence will get a reply”, told Tushar Gandhi to PTI at Nagpur.

Violence broke out at national capital on Sunday evening between the pro-CAA groups and anti-CAA groups. Till now around 10 people including a Delhi police personnel killed the violence.