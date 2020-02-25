Delhi violence: NDTV journalist beaten badly; left only after showing rudraksh

The Delhi riot has been engulfing more and more violence claiming at least seven lives so far. A sensior NDTVV editor has alleged that two of her reporters were beaten badly by the mob in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, NDTV’s Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan wrote, “Two of my colleagues Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla were badly beaten by a mob just now in Delhi, they only stopped beating them after realising they are “our people- Hindus”. Absolutely despicable.”

Another senior functionary of NDTV, Suparna Singh, wrote, “Both @arvindgunasekar and @Saurabh_Unmute showed exemplary courage…they are getting medical attention now.”

Senior journalist of the wire tweeted about how both of the journalist were allowed to leave when rudraksh was shown to the mob.