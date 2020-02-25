DH Latest NewsLatest NewsCrime

Four arrested for trying to sell ‘Durga idol’, fake ‘Nagamani’

Feb 25, 2020, 11:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hyderabad police has arrested four people who were trying to sell an idol of Goddess Durga and a fake ‘Nagamani stone’ for Rs. 1 crore. The accused were arrested by Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force.

The accused were trying to sell a idol made up of brass, claiming it to be a ‘panchaloha’ idol and a fake Nagamani for Rs. 1 crore. The original cost of the idol is estimated to be around Rds.10 lakh.

The accused were identified as B Devendar, a labourer; T John, a cook at JNTU Kukatpally; Mohd Ashraf, a businessman at Tappachabutra and Prem Chand Gupta , businessman in Ramkote. The accused were trying to sell the idol and Nagamani by claiming that it would bring fortune if they are kept inside the home.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close