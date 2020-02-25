Four arrested for trying to sell ‘Durga idol’, fake ‘Nagamani’

Hyderabad police has arrested four people who were trying to sell an idol of Goddess Durga and a fake ‘Nagamani stone’ for Rs. 1 crore. The accused were arrested by Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force.

The accused were trying to sell a idol made up of brass, claiming it to be a ‘panchaloha’ idol and a fake Nagamani for Rs. 1 crore. The original cost of the idol is estimated to be around Rds.10 lakh.

The accused were identified as B Devendar, a labourer; T John, a cook at JNTU Kukatpally; Mohd Ashraf, a businessman at Tappachabutra and Prem Chand Gupta , businessman in Ramkote. The accused were trying to sell the idol and Nagamani by claiming that it would bring fortune if they are kept inside the home.