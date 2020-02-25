Know the 5 health benefits of pumpkin that make it a true superfood

Pumpkin has a ton of healthy benefits to add nutrition to your diet and boost the taste of your food. Pumpkin is a plump, nutritious orange vegetable and is enriched with high nutrients.

See some of the health benefits of this humble vegetable:

1. Pumpkin can help you fight chronic diseases:

Excessive free radicals in the human body can cause oxidative stress which in turn is linked to a host of chronic diseases like heart ailments and cancer. Pumpkins are rich in alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin–all of which neutralise free radicals and stop them from damaging cells.

2. It is good for your eyes:

Beta-carotene in pumpkin provides the body with necessary vitamin A, the deficiency of which is a common cause of blindness.

3. Pumpkin is an immunity booster:

Pumpkin is high in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin. Pumpkin is also high in vitamin C, which increases white blood cells in the body and makes wounds heal faster.

4. It can reduce your risk of cancer:

Studies have found that people who consume foods high in alpha-carotene and beta-carotene have significantly lower stomach cancer risks. Many researches have also highlighted higher intakes of carotenoids lower risks of a number of other types of cancer.

5. Pumpkin can keep your blood sugar levels in check:

Pumpkins seeds have a high magnesium content which could be beneficial for diabetics.Chewing on pumpkin seeds, or having it in any form, can go a long way in reducing blood sugar levels in the body.