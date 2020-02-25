“Our warning fell on deaf ears”, says Congress leader Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram accused that the country is paying the price for putting in power ‘insensitive and short-sighted’ leaders. The Congress leader in a series of tweets has raised this allegation.

” The people are paying the price for putting in power insensitive and short-sighted leaders”, said the former home minister. ” India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now?. The CAA should be abandones forthwith”, he added.

???? ?????? ?? ???? ???????? ??????? 1955 ?? ??? ???? ??? ?? ??????? ??? ?????? ?? ???????? ????? ??? ?????? (????) ?? ??? ???? ???? ???? ?????? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 25, 2020

” Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protests and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity”, tweeted the Congress leader.

The Congress leader also claimed that the party has warned the union government the divisive nature of CAA and asked to abandon it. ” But our warning fell on deaf ears’, said the former union minister.