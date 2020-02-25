Self-styled ‘godman’ arrested for raping 5 minor girls of a family

Pune police has arrested a self-styled godman on allegedly raping five girls of a joint family. Four out of five victims were minor girls. The accused Somnath Kailash Chauhan has raped the girls by promising the families of the victims that he would free them of their “curse”.

As per the police the elderly people in the family were under the clout of Somnath Kailash Chauhan as he promised them to free the family from their financial and other problems. He made the family members to believe that the problems were due to a “curse”. And to remove the curse, he asked the family members to allow him to “strip the girls and let him worship them”.

He used to threaten the family that he had special powers and could kill anyone in a few minutes without touching. To make them believe of his powers, the baba shared his pictures performing an “aghori pooja”.

The police has arrested the accused under IPC 376, 354 and 354a, 376 (1)(a), 376(3), 376(a)(b), IPC 494, 496. and under Pocso 2012 Act with sections 4, 6, and 8 and under 2013 Jodutona Act.