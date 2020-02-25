DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Comedian John Oliver takes a jibe on CAA and Modi; trends in twitter

Feb 25, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
British comedian John Oliver in his latest episode of his satirical current affairs show ‘Last Week Tonight’ on HBO, criticised CAA and the deadly protests that has been taking part in various parts of the country.

“Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way,” Oliver explained about CAA and NCR links.

See the complete video here:

The twitter on the other hand went ahead by seconding what the Oliver said in the show:

