Comedian John Oliver takes a jibe on CAA and Modi; trends in twitter

British comedian John Oliver in his latest episode of his satirical current affairs show ‘Last Week Tonight’ on HBO, criticised CAA and the deadly protests that has been taking part in various parts of the country.

“Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way,” Oliver explained about CAA and NCR links.

Modi: @LastWeekTonight with John Oliver (HBO) https://t.co/3BiOUshPnt via @YouTube

“India enduring symbol of love deserves more than .. temporary symbol of hate.” Powerful words from multiple Emmy winning @iamjohnoliver Whole world can see how evil CAA-NRC-NPR agenda is except.. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2020

John Oliver hits the ball out of the park with this episode on India's Modi and how he and his party are driving their hate campaign against the country's Muslims.https://t.co/aOGcSsZNCe — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 24, 2020

John Oliver on ?@narendramodi? : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – YouTube https://t.co/EJDNZBypAH — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 24, 2020