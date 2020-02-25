Trump wins 3 billion USD hi-tech defense deal with India

After the long strategic talks with PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that the US has expanded its defense cooperation with India with the striking of a deal worth 3 billion USD of hi-tech military equipment including Apache tank buster combat helicopters and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

Trump also expressed he is optimistic about a trade deal with India which is ‘fair and reciprocal’.”Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement. I am optimistic that we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries. Since I took office US exports to India are up nearly 60 percent and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500 percent,” Trump said.