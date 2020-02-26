Forex market: Indian rupee settle in gains against US dollar

in the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has settled trading at gains against US dollar. The Indian rupee has ended trading in positive notes against the US currency.

As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee has opened at 71.76 against US dollar. During the trading hours it fluctuated between 71.59 and 71.79.

The Indian rupee has at last settled at 71.65 registering a gain of 20 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has ended trading at 71.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday.