Jaguar Land Rover launched ‘ the James Bond of SUV- Defender’: Know the features, price and see pics

The premium automobile manufacturing company Jaguar Land Rover has launched its new SUV ‘Defender’. The booking for the new SUV has started in India. ‘Defender’ has been seen performing extreme stunts in the latest James Bond movie ‘Time to Die’.

The SUV is brought to India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit). Jaguar Land Rover offers five different variants of the SUV – ; Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition.

Defender is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine. The SUV has a peak power of 300 Ps and peak torque of 400Nm.

The new Defender is also equipped with 360° Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), etc.

The new Defender is priced in India at Rs.69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).