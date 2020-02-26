Kapil Mishra says he did nothing wrong following the video calling for riots

BJP leader Kapil Sharma who is currently being accused of instigating riots insisted on Tuesday evening that “he had not done anything wrong”, by supporting the controversial citizenship law.

He is also accused of calling Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi as “mini- Pakistans” , claimed he has unmoved by a “massive hate campaign” for “speaking (the) truth” about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a series of tweets posted on Twitter, Kapil Mishra said he was being abused and “death threats” had been issued against him. He also claimed he had not committed a crime by supporting the CAA.

“I have received calls by many to kill me. Many people including politicians and journalists are abusing me. But, I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong,” Mr Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kapil Mishra has been criticised by opposition leaders over comments that allegedly incited the horrific violence that has consumed parts of northeast Delhi over the past three days.