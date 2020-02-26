Katrina Kaif’s red-hot video makes her fans jaw drop: See video

Bollywood’s top heroine Katrina Kaif has made her fans and followers jaw drop by sharing a video on social media. The actress has shared a red hot video of her walking in the red carpet.The actress posted the video on her Instagram page and asked her fans to the guess the purpose behind it.

“Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns… this time with a twist ……….. Can u guess which one ?”, Katrina kaif captioned the video on Instagram. The video has till now gathered 22,71,000 likes.

On the work front, the actress will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film will be released on March 24.