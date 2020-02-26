KTM gets a makeover: Here are the new features

The much beloved bike from every other youth has got a face lift. With the latest BS6 emission regulations coming into effect from April 1, 2020, KTM India decided to also give the 200 Duke a much needed face lift.

This time the designers have thoroughly gone for a cosmetic makeover which includes design and styling which is more in line with its bigger version, the KTM 250 and KTM 390 Duke. While the bike is now bigger in terms of dimensions, it’s also heavier than the outgoing model. But KTM has managed to keep the performance intact.

So, there’s no loss in performance from the engine, compared to the outgoing model. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the new KTM 200 Duke, compared to the outgoing model.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke now gets completely updated styling, inspired by the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The design is now more in line with the KTM 250 Duke and KTM 390 Duke, gets a bigger 13.5-litre fuel tank, sharper headlight design with LED DRL, and an all-new lightweight split trellis frame. What is different is the exhaust design; while both the 250 Duke and 390 Duke get side-mounted exhausts, the 200 Duke still carries forward the underbelly exhaust, but with a bigger catalytic converter than the outgoing model.

The new 200 Duke is a bigger bike in all aspects, wider, longer and taller, and what has also increased is the seat height, which has gone up by 5 mm to 823 mm on the new model. What has been compromised is the ground clearance, which has gone down by 20 mm to 155 mm, and with all the changes, the kerb weight has gone up by 11 kg to 159 kg on the new model. It is also available in two new colours, Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

Front suspension travel has increased by 2 mm to 142 mm on the new KTM 200 Duke, and the drive chain now is an X-Ring type, compared to the O-Ring type chain on the outgoing model. Braking is still handled by disc brakes on both wheels, a 300 mm disc gripped by a four-piston radial fixed caliper on the front wheel, and a 230 mm disc gripped by a single-piston floating caliper on the rear wheel.