Mercedes Benz launches GLC Coupe in India: Know the features and price

The luxury car makers from Germany, Mercedes Benz is all set to launch its GLC Coupe in India. The AMG version GLC Coupe will be launched on India on March 3.

The petrol GLC Coupe will be powered by a 258 hp /370Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while the diesel model will come with a 245hp/500Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill. A 9-speed automatic and Merc’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system will be standard fit.

The design highlights of the new GLC Coupe include LED headlamps, new diamond pattern grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, new diffuser and angular exhaust tips.

It also comes with multifunction steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX interface and 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

It is expected that the GLC Coupe will be priced around Rs. 55-65 lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.