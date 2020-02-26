‘Soorarai Pottru’ of Suriya to be remade in Hindi

It is rumoured that ‘Soorarai Pottru’, the upcoming Tamil movie starring Suriya in the lead role will be remade in Hindi. This was revealed by Guneet Monga, the co-producer of the movie.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, who is also a retired captain of the Indian army. Suriya plays the lead character named Nedumaaran Rajangam Maara, a common man hailing from a small town who dreams of owning an aircraft business.

The film is co-written and directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame. Sudha Kongara’s previous film ‘Irudhi Suttru’ was also released in Hindi as ‘Saala Khadoos’.