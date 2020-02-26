DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

‘Soorarai Pottru’ of Suriya to be remade in Hindi

Feb 26, 2020, 12:02 am IST
It is rumoured that ‘Soorarai Pottru’, the upcoming Tamil movie starring Suriya in the lead role will be remade in Hindi. This was revealed by Guneet Monga, the co-producer of the movie.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, who is also a retired captain of the Indian army. Suriya plays the lead character named Nedumaaran Rajangam Maara, a common man hailing from a small town who dreams of owning an aircraft business.

The film is co-written and directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame. Sudha Kongara’s previous film ‘Irudhi Suttru’ was also released in Hindi as ‘Saala Khadoos’.

 

