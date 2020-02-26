Toyota launches ‘Vellfire’ in India; Know the features of this new MPV and price

Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has launched its brand new Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) named ‘Vellfire’ in India. The vehicle will brought in India as Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The vehicle measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, is 1,950 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. In this size it is larger than Innova Crysta of Toyota which measures 4,735 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, is 1,795 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

The vehicle is equipped with a 2.5 litre petrol engine with parallel hybrid technology courtesy two independent electric motors. The engine produces maximum power of 117 Ps and a peak torque of 198 Nm. Toyota claims that the MPV will give a mileage of 16.35 kmpl.

The vehicle comes in two interior colour variants -Flaxen (Beige) and Black and has four exterior colour variants – Burning Black, White Pearl, Graphite and Black.

The Vellfire is also equipped with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, panoramic view monitor, hill start assist, Automatic LED headlights, heated ORVMs and TPMS.

The vehicle is priced at 79.5 lakhs (ex-showroom). This will be the costliest vehicle of Toyota in India.