Actress Swara Bhasker gets trolled for her recent speech on Delhi violence

A recent speech of the actress Swara Bhasker, wherein she is opposing the CAA bill, has gone viral in the wake of the Delhi riots and that hasn’t gone down very well with the netizens, so much so, that #ArrestSwaraBhasker has made it to top trends of Twitter.

As per a section of the social networking platform, it was Swara Bhasker’s speech that has ignited the tense situation in the capital city and she instigated people in protesting, pelting stones and firing. “But, you know what I think that time is to actually start answering those messages on those WhatsApp groups. I think that when we talk about resistance, which is really the only way forward. I think we have to find ways to resist at every step, at every single step. I would urge all of us and I am sure you all agree. But still, again, begs repetition. I think we should see Kunal Kamra’s act as an act of resistance. That was an act of protest. It doesn’t have to be polite,” read a part of her speech.

As a response to the same, a group of netizens have been trending #ArrestSwaraBhasker since last night and blaming the actress for the ongoing Delhi riots. A tweet read, “Swara Bhaskar openly saying not to believe in Supreme Court. Asking everyone to take charge and go up to any extent,” while another user wrote, “She is the reason Delhi is burning. This is the inflammatory speech part-2 by @ReallySwara that instigated the violence in Delhi! She has made many tweets telling people to hit the streets and create mayhem. @DelhiPolice when are you going to take action against this woman?!”

