Baaghi 3 new song ‘Do You Love Me’ is out : Watch Here

Another dance number from Baaghi 3, ‘Do You Love Me’ is out. A teaser of the song released by the makers, Nadiadwala Grandson, informs that their song is a licensed version of the original by Rene Bendali.

Sharing the teaser, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote: "Get ready to groove on with Disha Patani. 'Do You Love Me' song out tomorrow. Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3. Original Music & License Courtesy – Rene Bendali."

On Wednesday, the makers of the film posted a picture of Disha Patani about the upcoming song. Sharing it, the official handle wrote: “Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop. #DoYouLoveMe out soon.” It showed Disha looking at the camera, standing with a series of dancers.