Delhi Violence: Anupam Kher lashes out Chetan Bhagat

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has lashed out at celebrated writer Chetan Bhagat over his social media post om Delhi violence.

The writer claimed that since from 1947 we were still debating the Hindu-Muslim divide while the world had witnessed many historic events.

“India 1947: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim Meanwhile world: moon landing, computers, internet, artificial intelligence, cellphones, smartphones, apps. India 2020: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim”, tweeted Chetan Bhagat.

For this Anupam Kher has replied that this is far from truth.

“Dear @chetan_bhagat! With this tweet you are not only belittling yourself but millions of Indians. Both Hindus and Muslims!! In the last 72 years India has achieved phenomenal success in almost every field. This tweet is just a smart tweet but far from the truth.:) #NotCool”, replied the actor.

“Aapki baat sahi hai sir (what you say is true) but why are we still doing Hindu Muslim even now? It’s heartbreaking” replied Chetan.