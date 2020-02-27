Delhi Violence : “Muslims protest against NRC and CAA benefitting BJP”,says Kamaal R Khan

“Muslims protest against NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) are benefitting the BJP, which is hiding the actual issues like economy, jobs and farmers’ distress”,Actor KRK aka Kamaal R Khan said today.

Kamaal R Khan is known for courting controversies with his honest and brutal way of talking on social media. Having quit filmmaking, he is currently working as a film critic and trade analyst. He also speaks about current affairs and voices his opinions on them. He condemns the wrong and praises the right things.

Recently, KRK spoke about the riots in Delhi and tweeted, “Approx 30 people are killed during #delhivoilence n everyone is having loving mother. Someone is crying on camera n someone is crying inside her house. Every human is human. Nobody is dog. So pls stop dividing mothers also according to their religions. U all are destroying India.

Kamaal R Khan added, “I am again saying that Muslims are also wrong for opposing #CAA and govt is also wrong to show the power. Everything is having limit in this world. Anything beyond the limit is dangerous. So pls don’t push it till the civil war starts. Don’t try to destroy the entire country!”