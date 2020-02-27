Father sentenced to death for sexually abusing daughter

The Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah has sentenced an Asian national to death for sexually abusing his minor daughter.

As per the court records the accused has forced his minor daughter for sex for a long time. The minor girl was locked by her father in their home. Later the girl managed to escape and hide at her friend’s house. She told the sexual abuse faced by her to her friend. And her friend’s father informed the police about the issue.

The accused has confessed the crime after arrested by police. Police also seized 665 porn videos of the victim from the mobile phone of the accused.