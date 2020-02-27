Guinness record for 63 year old ex-marine for holding the plank

A 62-year-old US marine veteran created Guinness world record by holding the plank position for an astounding 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, according to a release. George Hood outlasted his previous 1 hour, 20 minutes and 25 seconds in plank to break Mao Weidong’s 2016 Guinness record. It was reported that soon after breaking the record, Hood celebrated by doing 75 push-ups.

The grueling session burned an estimated 4,252 calories. George Hood testifies that marathon planks are best to relieve mental stress too. Hood says Planks burn more negative thoughts than burning just calories. George will next attempt a Guinness record on Push-ups.

The planks, some of the toughest and best exercises to develop a solid core are often avoided to opt several sets of iron-pumping by many. The core muscle group if not given adequate attention will develop many complications like breathing difficulties and structural imbalance for gym-goers focussing only on aesthetics.