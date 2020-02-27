Honda launched ‘ Unicorn BS 6’: Know the features and price

Honda Motors has launched its Unicorn BS 6 in India.

The Honda Unicorn BS 6 is equipped with 160cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) powerplant.The new powerplant delivers better low end torque without compromising on the fuel efficiency. Till now Honda has not revelaed the official output figures of the engine of BS 6. But it is supposed that the transmission should be the same 5-speed unit as before.

Unicorn BS 6 gets a raised ground clearance (by 8 mm) for more practicality. Also, the seat length has been increased by 24 mm. The Unicorn BS 6 gets a single-channel ABS unit and a kill-switch.

Honda Unicorn BS 6 comes in three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. Apart from the regular 3 year standard warranty package, the company is also offering the bike with an optional 6-year warranty (3-year standard and 3-year optional extended warranty).

Honda Unicorn BS 6 is priced at Rs. 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new bike costs Rs. 13,000 more than the previous BS 4 model.