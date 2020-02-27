Passengers with Umrah visa and tourists will be restricted from boarding flights to Saudi, announces Emirates

Emirates Airlines has announced that passengers to Saudi Arabia with Umrah pilgrimage visas and tourists from around two dozen countries will be not allowed to board on the flights to Saudi Arabia. The new decision is in compliance with the new directive issued by the Saudi government.

The following people will be restricted:

All customers travelling on an Umrah visa.

All customers holding tourist visas and coming from: People’s Republic of China & SAR (Hong Hong & Macau) / Republic of China / Iran / Italy / Korea / Japan / Thailand / Malaysia / Indonesia / Pakistan / Afghanistan / Philippines / Singapore / India / Lebanon / Syria / Yemen / Azerbaijan / Kazakhstan / Uzbekistan / Somalia / Vietnam.

“Customers across the Emirates network holding tickets for final destination Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Umrah visa or coming from the above countries, will not be accepted for boarding at their point of origin until further notice,” it added.

“All GCC nationals travelling to/from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are mandated to use their passports for travel (except for those who are outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wish to return to it)”, the airline said.

Earlier today, the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended visas for Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus fears.