Poor man returns envelope stuffed with money to owner,continues as a sign-spinner

A poor Florida man who earns $25 daily as a sign-spinner(Human sign-board) proved his richness of heart by handing over an envelope stuffed with $20,000 to the Police station.

Benjamin Feliciano is employed as a sign-spinner for a local furniture company, as he raises his companies signboard to buzzing vehicles passing through the busy U.S. Highway 1 in Jensen Beach. He found the envelope filled with dirty notes and safely took it to custody and handed it over to Martin Sherif’s office. Soon inquiry for the envelope was received and the man who lost the cash filed a report describing the amount and the currency exactly. He was given his money back, deputies said.

Benjamin’s loyalty was appreciated and he was given a new bicycle, as he wished only to ease his daily transport to and from the place of his work. An over-joyed Benjamin said he will continue as a sign-spinner for some more time. The sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. “We think Ben is amazing and his good deed is certainly worth sharing.”