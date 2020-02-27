Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched: Bookings will star from March 1: Know price and features

The booking for the brand new Skoda Octavia RS 245 will start at noon on March 1. The booking will be carried out through its centralized platform – buyskodaonline.co.in. Only a limited number of units would be made available.

Skoda has unveiled the Octavia RS 245 at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February. The car can be booked by paying a booking fees of ?1 lakh.

The new Skoda Octavia Rs 245 comes in five colour options – Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White.

Octavia RS 245 is equipped with turbocharged 2.0 TS engine which has peak power of 245 Ps and peak torque output of 370 Nm. This will allow the car to move from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph. This means that the Octavia RS 245 is the fastest Skoda offering in the country.

The car comes with LED ambient lighting, three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shift, Virtual Cockpit and all-black sports seats with integrated headrests. There is also a 20.32 cm touchscreen central infotainment system.

The sedan also has nine airbags, AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

The car has been priced at ?35.99 lakh (ex showroom).