Trump delegates Vice President Pence to take charge of war against American corona virus

Trump delegated Vice President Mike Pence to take charge of the deadly Coronavirus epidemic. There is a growing concern in the US over the administration’s slow response to the fast-spreading disease.

The concerns avalanched to a panic when fresh cases from Northern California were reported, that has no known link to foreign travel or contact with someone known to be infected — a sign the virus may be spreading in at least one location.

Trump, however, downplayed the virus risk declared that the risk to America was “very low” and predicted a swift end to the outbreak. Trump’s positive message was at odds with the statements by top members of his administration in recent days who have warned of an unpredictable virus that could spread into communities and upend Americans’ daily lives.

The low hand approach of the administration had impulsively made the US equity market tumble together with a global slow down in trade.