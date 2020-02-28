16 Soldiers killed in attack

The London based human right organization, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has claimed that around 16 soldiers of Syria were killed in an attack by the Turkish forces. The attack took place at Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Friday.

The attack was reprisal for Syria’s attack against Turkish forces in which 33 Turkish soldiers were killed. The attack of the Turkish was carried out by drone and artillery. The latest casualties bring to 53 the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria this month alone.

“Sixteen regime fighters were killed in Turkish bombardment,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told international news agency, AFP.

The group also informed that four members of a single family, two of them children, were killed in air strikes on Friday in Idlib.