Amazon enters food delivery business

After the big leap from Electronics to Grocery, online business giant Amazon is now on to test its hands on the food delivery business. Amazon’s move is likely to disrupt the more or less consolidated food delivery business, thanks to the reign of Zomato and Swiggy, in India.

The test phase of food delivery will be limited only to Bengaluru, and that too only for Amazon employees. pilots are underway in HSR, Bellandur, Haralur, Marathahalli and Whitefield areas of Bengaluru. Food delivery in Bengaluru will be a joint venture of Prione Business Services and Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures. Prione Business Sevices is the new food delivery business division of Amazon.