CAA : Case registered against 3 social media platforms

Three social media platforms have been booked based on a private complaint filed before a court in Hyderabad, allegedly for circulating ‘false’ information against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and causing damage to communal harmony.The complainant stated that after the enactment of CAA in 2019, some anti-social elements under the guise of freedom of expression launched a social media campaign against the amended law.

The cybercrime police here registered the case following an order issued by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court based on a private complaint filed by a local journalist recently.It also alleged that the social media platforms were circulating objectionable and offensive information to provoke common people, for their unlawful gains.

The complainant accused the social media applications of “intentionally” circulating objectionable videos and causing damage to the “national integration and communal harmony.”The messages and videos were uploaded on three mobile applications a microblogging site, a mobile messaging giant and a video-sharing app, it added.