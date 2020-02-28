Eye-witness to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre Sudhakar Chaturvedi passes away at 122

Sudhakar Chaturvedi, a centenarian freedom fighter and Vedic scholar passed away at Thursday at his residence in Jayanagar in Bangalore. He was aged 122. He died due to age related ailments.

Sudhakar Krishna Rao widely known as Sudhakar Chaturvedi was an eyewitness of Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened on April 13, 1919.He was given the title Pundit Sudhakar Chaturvedi for his knowledge and authority on all the four Vedas.

He was born in a Madhva family in 1897 and later become the disciple of Swami Shraddhananda, the disciple of Swami Dayananda, the founder of Arya Samaj. He was associated with Mahatma Gandhi during freedom struggle. After independence he stayed away from politics and concentrated on writing on Vedas. He has penned around 50 books in Kannada, English and Sanskrit. he has also translated Vedas into Kannada.