‘He is innocent’: Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan supports Tahir Hussain accused in Delhi violence

Amanatullah Khan, MLA of ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has come supporting and defending Tahir Hussain, the AAP leader who is accused in Delhi violence and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The AAP MLA from Okhla has claimed that Tahir Hussain is innocent.

“Tahir Hussain is innocent. BJP in an attempt to save their politicians and to malign the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to put a false case on Tahir Hussain,”tweeted Amanatullah Khan.

Ankit Sharma, a security assistant in the IB since 2017 was killed in Delhi violence. His body was recovered from a drain near Tahir Hussain’s house. He has been killed brutally by a group or rioters.Sharma’s family has accused that Tahir Hussain has lead the mob which killed Sharma.

Delhi police has seized stones, acid bulbs and bombs from Husain’s house. Police has registered a FIR against Tahir Hussain. AAP has suspended Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of party .