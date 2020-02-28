Latest NewsIndia

Home Minister Amit Shah should visit Delhi violence-hit areas, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Feb 28, 2020, 01:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

“Narendra Modi woke up after 69 hours and appealed for peace and calm in Delhi. He should have done it earlier. But Home Minister Amit Shah made no such appeal. The Home Minister should have visited the affected areas”,Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

Accusing the Congress of instigating, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party is incapable of lecturing the BJP.On Congress’s raj dharma remark after meeting with the President, Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress chief, claiming that Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi had provoked people.

After days of violent protests in which at least 38 were killed and around 200 injured, northeast Delhi witnessed relative calm on Friday. Shops were gutted, vehicles torched and families displaced as mobs took to the streets, escalating the tensions over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

