“Look for a rented home”,SC asks estranged wife demanding divorse compensation

The Supreme Court asked Poonam Jaidev Shroff, socialite estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to search for a house of her “choice” in Mumbai in a week’s time or it will direct the Bombay High Court registry to do the needful which will be binding on her. The top court, which had earlier asked her to locate a premise of her choice as her husband agreed to pay the rent till final disposal of their divorce plea by a family court at Bandra, got irked when told that so far no suitable premises has been found for her stay. The court said “Mumbai is home to several types of people and several types of homes are available for them. Select a home of your choice”

Poonam Shroff was demanding compensation of 1.3 Cr for her and 30 lakh for daughter and a private jet, eying the fat pay of her husband. But his attorney clarified to court that Poonam’s shopping sprees and social parties which accounted for 30-50 lakhs were born by her husband’s company UPL Global. The monthly expenditure of his ex-wife will not be accounted to the company’s credit.

Hearing this the court-ordered Poonam to find a rented home, the expense, and maintenance of which shall be accounted to Jaidev Shroff. Poonam and Jaidev filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.