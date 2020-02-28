Senior Maoist leader surrendered

A senior leader of the banned militant organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist) was surrendered before police. Vilas alias Dasru Kolha aged 44 was surrendered before police in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Friday.

Vilas was carrying a a reward of Rs. 9.50 lakh on his head. He surrendered before the district Superintendent of Police. He also handed over an AK-47 assault rifle, three magazines and 35 rounds.

Vilas had joined the naxals in 2000 and is now a member of divisional committee of naxals. Around 149 criminal cases were registered against him.

As per police four divisional committee members, tow commanders, two deputy commanders, 26 company members and one ‘jan milita’ member have surrendered before police in the last one year.