Sidharth Malhotra to act in the Hindi remake of superhit Tamil film

It has been confirmed that superhit Tamil film ‘Thadam’ is to be remade in Bollywood.

‘Thadam’ directed by Magizh Thirumeni was one of the biggest hit in Tamil cinema last year. The crime thriller film had Arun Vijay in double role.

Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the lead roles in the film. The film will be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. The shooting of the film will be started in May.

Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar are jointly producing the film. It is the duo’s second South Indian remake venture after Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’, which was adapted from the Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Earlier a Telugu remake was announced. Titled as ‘Red’, the film stars Ram Pothineni in the lead. The Kishore Tirumala directorial is scheduled to release in April.