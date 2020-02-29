25-year-old alligator rescued from a house: See pics

Madison Township Police Department in USA has rescued a alligator from a home. The reptile was kept in the basement of a home in Ohio. The alligator is aged 25. Madison Township Police Department shared the photos of rescuing the reptile on their official social media handle.

“There are some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy,” the department jokingly wrote. Then explained that the residents of the home “did not possess a valid exotic animal permit” and that’s why the officials responded to tackle the situation. The property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal”, wrote the Madison Township Police Department on the Facebook.

Authorities has transferred the American Alligator to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.