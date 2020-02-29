20-year-old DJ shot dead at wedding party

A disco jockey (DJ) was shot dead at a wedding party for stopping music. The shocking incident n took place at Bariya Daulat village about 35 km away from Rudrapur town in Uttarakhand on Friday at around 10 pm.

Avtar Singh aged 20 was shot dead by a guest after a dispute over stopping his music at a wedding reception. Although people in the wedding party took him to nearest hospital, he was declared dead. The accused has fled the scene soon after the killing.

As per police, a dispute occurred between Singh and some youth who were dancing at the function. In an attempt to pacify the youth, Singh stopped the music when one of them got furious for the stoppage and fired at him with a country-made pistol. Police has till, now arrested six person involved in the crime.