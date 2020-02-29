Ajay Devgn to play lead role in the Hindi remake of this Tamil film

It has been confirmed that blockbuster Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ released in last October will be remade to Hindi. Dream Warrior Pictures has teamed up with Reliance Entertainment to produce the Hindi version. The makers has now announced the name of the lead actor who will do the role that Karthi did in Tamil version.
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will do the lead role in the film. This was confirmed by S.R.Prabhu of dream Warrior Pictures.
Ajay Devgn will also be associated with the production of the film. The shooting of the film will be started in the second half of the year and will be released February, 2021.
