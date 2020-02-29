Latest NewsIndia

ISIS uses Delhi riot image, asks Indian Muslims to join Jihad

Feb 29, 2020, 09:48 am IST
Islamic State (IS) has used an image of the recent Delhi riots, turning it into a poster inciting Muslims to unite and join their Jihadist cause.

According to the US-based SITE Intelligence group, that keeps an eye on the activities of global terror organisations, the call has been given by an Indian subcontinent focused IS-aligned media unit.

The poster image used by them was originally clicked by Reuters photographer with the caption ‘A Muslim man is being beaten by pro-CAA supporters in Delhi.’

The image has also become the face of the Delhi riots that started Sunday (23 February) night.

