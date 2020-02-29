Kerala govts ‘Life Mission’ completes 2 lakh houses for needy

Finance Minister of Kerala Dr.Thomas Issac on Friday said that the state government has gained milestone after completing the construction of 2 lakh houses under the Life Mission. The mission aimed to provide housing facility to the needy in the state.

“The Left government is committed to providing housing for all. We have achieved a milestone by completing two lakh houses under the Life Mission. The next phase of the project aims to construct apartment complexes is in progress,” Isaac said.

Explaining further about the apartment complex, the minister said that the scheme is for those who do not have land and home.

“The apartment complexes will be built for those who do not have land and home. About 100 sites across the state have been identified to build these apartment complexes, ” Minister said.

The Kerala government is planning to complete 100 apartment complexes using dry construction pre-fab technology in the coming days.

“These housing projects are likely to benefit about 2 million people, “said Isaac. He added that the next phase of the project is scheduled to be completed next year.