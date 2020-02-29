DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Massive fire breaks out at an oil warehouse

Feb 29, 2020, 08:21 pm IST


A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai. The fire broke out at Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Around 12 fire tenders were present at the spot to contain the massive fire. The Fire and Rescue, DGP has informed that it will take hours to control the fire. No casualties were reported yet.

