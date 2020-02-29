Several people missing as boat capsizes in river

In a tragic incident that took place in Bihar, a boat carrying several people capsized in Gandak river. The incident took place in Mehandia village in Gopalganj district on Saturday.

The boat as per eye witnesses overturned as reached near the Mehandia village. As per people the cause of the accident is the overloading of the people in the boat.

The locals rescued one person and dead body of a woman identified as Usha Devi has been also fished out from the river. The dead pAt least six persons were missing the accident.

Police and rescue team are carrying out the rescue operations.